Central Union Mission Seeks Gift Donations for Children

By NBC Washington Staff

Central Union Mission collects gifts every year to make sure no kids go without a present for the holidays.

The tradition goes back at least to 1925 with first lady Grace Coolidge, but right now, the effort is 240 gifts short.

Donations usually come from offices, churches and other groups, but because of the pandemic most are working and meeting online, affecting toy collection efforts.

To help this holiday season, bring a gift donation to the Family Ministry Center at 3194 Bladensburg Road in Northeast D.C. by Dec. 16. Drop off hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The driveway is between Popeye’s and Auto Collision Center.

Find more information about Operation Christmas Miracle here.

