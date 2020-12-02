coronavirus

Bowling Alley Manager Beaten After Asking Patrons to Wear Masks, Maryland Police Say

Anne Arundel County police haven't announced any arrests in the attack at Bowl America in Glen Burnie

By Associated Press

The manager of a Maryland bowling alley was assaulted after he asked some patrons to wear face masks, police said.

Anne Arundel police said the manager of Bowl America in Glen Burnie asked several patrons to leave on Saturday because they refused to wear face masks, which the bowling alley requires, The Capital Gazette reported.

According to police, one of the men pushed the manager when he was asked to leave. When the manager escorted the patrons outside, one of the men punched the manager and knocked him down. Police said the other men in the group then hit and kicked the manager while he was down.

Another bowling alley employee came to help the manager and was also assaulted by the group, police said.

The manager was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Maryland requires masks to be worn in public spaces as a coronavirus prevention measure.

Police said anyone with information on the case should contact authorities.

