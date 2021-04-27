Bowie, Waldorf Vaccine Sites to Offer No-Appointment, Drive-Thru COVID Shots

You won’t need an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccination sites in Bowie and Waldorf, Maryland, starting Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Three more sites are offering drive-thru Pfizer shots and appointments aren’t necessary:

Six Flags America in Prince George’s County will offer no-appointment vaccinations Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf will offer no-appointment vaccinations Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ripken Ironbirds Stadium in Aberdeen will offer no-appointment vaccinations Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A total of nine mass vaccinations sites in Maryland now offer drive-up or walk-up shots, including at Greenbelt Metro Station, Wicomico Youth & Civic Center and Hagerstown Premium Outlets.

Individuals should be prepared to wait for shots if they haven’t booked an appointment, officials say.

You can still pre-register at covidvax.maryland.gov or 1-855-MD-GOVAX to book an appointment where you would be guaranteed a vaccine.

“Expanding no-appointment vaccinations is another way we are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated,” Hogan said. “Our goal throughout this massive effort remains the same—to provide a vaccine to every single Marylander who wants one.”