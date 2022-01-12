Apps Give Option for Showing Proof of Vaccination in DC

Anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, movie theater, gym or concert venue in D.C. will have to show proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 15.

The new rules will let people show proof using their vaccine card, a digital copy or a verification app such as VaxYes or CLEAR Health Pass.

Capital One Arena has already used CLEAR Health Pass for about 10 concerts in recent weeks, and it's gone smoothly, General Manager Jordan Silberman said.

“CLEAR Health Pass will be the fastest, most efficient way to get into the building,” he said.

Nearly 60,000 people have already downloaded the app for use at the venue, he said.

Users download the app; upload their photo, ID and vaccine card; enter their vaccine information and then pick a venue.

Capital One Arena hasn’t seen any resistance from fans, Silberman said.

“People understand that this is what it takes to come inside right now. This is kind of life in the middle of a pandemic, and it’s becoming kind of second nature to people,” he said.

“If anything, this will probably help our attendance, even. I think there’s still a collection of people out there that were waiting for something like this from the mayor, to come back out," he added.

Other COVID protocols in place at the arena include a mask requirement and no use of cash. They have a reverse ATM that converts cash into a debit card.

D.C.’s proof of vaccination requirement will apply to people 12 and older, but only those 18 and older will need to show their ID and vaccination proof. Proof will not be needed for short trips into restaurants, such as to pick up carryout food. Go here for information from Mayor Muriel Bowser's office.