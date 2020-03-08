4th, 5th Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed in Maryland

Two more Maryland residents tested positive for the new coronavirus, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Sunday.

A man in his 60s is the fourth Montgomery County resident diagnosed with COVID-19. He caught the virus while traveling abroad and was hospitalized briefly.

A Harford County woman in her 80s also caught the virus while traveling abroad. She is in the hospital.

Three people tested positive for the new coronavirus after returning from a cruise overseas. News4's Chris Gordon reports.

Neither is connected to the previous cases, and there doesn't appear to be an exposure risk with these cases.

Three other Montgomery County residents were diagnosed Thursday with the coronavirus, the first positive cases in the Washington, D.C., area.

The patients, a woman in her 50s and a married couple in their 70s, fell ill after taking a cruise in Egypt on the Nile River.

They may have unknowingly exposed people in Maryland to the virus after they returned on Feb. 20, health officials said. One of the patients went to a senior center in Rockville, where there were at least 70 people.

Another of the patients had contact with students and school staff in the suburbs of Philadelphia, prompting the Central Bucks School District to close five schools Friday.

Hogan declared a state of emergency following the first three cases. He will sign emergency legislation Monday afternoon allowing him to use the state's rainy day fund to ramp up efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

Maryland has had 52 patients test negative for the new coronavirus.

In Virginia, two people have tested positive and six tests are pending.

D.C. also has two confirmed cases.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency after three cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Montgomery County. News4's Jackie Bensen reports.