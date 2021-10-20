Washington Gas Promises Change After Customers Wait on Hold for Hours

Complaints about Washington Gas have come up again and again in the NBC4 Responds call center. Customers report having no one pick up calls, an inability to get service and waiting on hold for hours. A Maryland man reported being put on hold for about four hours.

So News4 took your complaints to Washington Gas and got answers.

In an exclusive interview, a Washington Gas executive promised better customer service and said the company is grappling with a staffing shortage.

“It’s pure supply and demand, and so the demand right now is exceeding our capacity to service those customer complaints,” said Michelle Musgrove, vice president of customer experience.

“There are more Help Wanted and We’re Hiring signs than we have ever seen, and so call centers are competing for that very same labor,” she added.

The utility is now offering better compensation and flexible working hours. It’s beginning to work but not as fast as the company had hoped.

Musgrove, who was hired in September to fix a broken customer service department, is already making big changes. Customers will notice a call-back feature so you don’t have to wait on hold, more customer service reps working during peak hours and an increased response on social media.

More changes are coming, including an improved website, a new app and walk-in offices set to open this month in D.C., Frederick and Shenandoah.

“We do have a road map to get to a much better place,” Musgrove said.

Washington Gas suspended disconnects and late fees through the remainder of the year.