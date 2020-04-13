coronavirus

Video Diaries: 3 Local Small Businesses Navigate the Paycheck Protection Program

Small business owners are struggling to receive money from paycheck protection programs despite assurance from the government that the process would be fast and easy.

Consumer Reporter Susan Hogan is following three business owners — Jeff Rogers of CrossFit Bethesda, Jules Clifford of Event Photography North America and Marialy Escobar of Cervantes Coffee Roasters in Springfield — as they navigate the process.

Check out their video diaries below.

Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda, Part 8

Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda, Part 10

Jules Clifford, Event Photography North America

Jules Clifford, Event Photography North America, Part 1
Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda, Part 3
Jules Clifford, Event Photography North America, Part 3
Jules Clifford, Owner, Event Photography North America, Part 4
Jules Clifford, Owner, Event Photography North America, Part 5
Jules Clifford, Event Photography North America, Part 6
Jules Clifford, Event Photography North America, Part 7
Jules Clifford, Event Photography North America, Part 8
Jules Clifford, Event Photography North America, Part 9
Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda, Part 11
Jules Clifford, Event Photography North America, Part 12

Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda

Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda, Part 1
Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda, Part 2
Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda, Part 3
Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda, Part 4
Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda, Part 5
Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda, Part 6
Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda, Part 7
Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda, Part 8
Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda, Part 9
Jeff Rogers, CrossFit Bethesda, Part 10

Marialy Escobar, Cervantes Coffee Roasters

Marialy Escobar, Cervantes Coffee Roasters, Springfield, Part 1
Marialy Escobar, Cervantes Coffee Roasters, Springfield, Part 2
Marialy Escobar, Cervantes Coffee Roasters, Springfield, Part 4

