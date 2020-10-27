UPS to Hire 50,000 People Nationwide in ‘Brown Friday' Event

If you lost your job during the pandemic, there's a huge hiring event this week that you may want to consider. UPS is holding a hiring blitz called "Brown Friday" coming up this Friday, Oct. 30.

The event is part of UPS' plan to hire 100,000 seasonal workers to help with the holiday surge, and for some, it could lead to a new career. UPS says 37 percent of its seasonal workers stayed on permanently after the holidays last year.

Nearly 1,000 people will be hired on the spot for D.C.-area positions this Friday. The jobs available include warehouse associates, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers.

Interviews will be taking place both in-person and virtually; however, virtual interviews are preferred. In-person interviews are available in Chantilly, Virginia, and the following locations in Maryland: Gaithersburg, Hagerstown, Frederick and Laurel.

You must complete an application and RSVP to secure an interview on Friday. You can do that using this link.