Thieves Use Car-Sharing App to Locate Vehicles to Steal

An app that allows car owners to rent out their vehicles to make a few dollars also allows thieves to find cars to steal.

GetAround allows people to rent their cars on an hourly basis. The renter uses the app to find where cars are available. The app is used to unlock the doors.

“So although GetAround has some safety features, what we've heard is that individuals are breaking into cars, stealing keys and able to get around the safety features to steal cars,” the D.C. Office of the Attorney General Director of Consumer Protection Ben Wiseman said.

From Oct. 1 through Jan. 29, 116 vehicles were stolen and 45 of those were linked to car-sharing apps, according to D.C. police.

GetAround said they are aware of the incidents in certain parking garages in D.C. and are taking action to prevent them from happening again.

They also said they use "proprietary technology and systems in our owners' vehicles to ideally prevent and assist in resolving safety incidents if needed."