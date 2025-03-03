Sick of egg shortages? You can actually rent chickens. Here's how.

Amid egg shortages and soaring prices, some consumers are taking a crack at a fresh alternative — they're turning to companies that let them rent their chickens.

Ever thought of raising your own backyard chickens? It doesn't have to be difficult. Companies such as Rent the Chicken can do most of the hard work for you.

Rent the Chicken connects farmers with people across the United States. A local farmer will deliver a portable coop to your home. A standard rental comes with two chickens.

"If you want the deluxe, you get four chickens," said Homestead Glenda, who co-owns a farm in Manassas that serves D.C.-area residents through both Rent The Chicken and Hatch The Chicken.

Generally, a chicken will produce one egg each day. If you rent two, that'll get you about 14 eggs per week.

"As long as you don't wash them, you can leave them on the counter for up to a month," Homestead Glenda told us.

Along with the chickens and coop, you'll get enough chicken feed for your entire rental period, along with supplies. A standard rental with two chickens costs $495 for six months, while four chickens will cost $959.

So, while you may not actually save money on eggs, you can enjoy the experience. Obviously, you're going to get fresh eggs each day, but kids (and adults) can love the experience of having chickens.

If you're worried about the noise, Homestead Glenda says chickens are not as loud as roosters. Of course, you will need to make sure your county or jurisdiction allows chickens. (If your neighbors complain, offer them some free eggs.)

Chickens are typically friendly, and they can make great pets. If you end up loving them, you can actually choose to buy them at the end of your rental period.