USDA recalls nearly 30,000 pounds of Chomps Beef Sticks after discovering metal

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a recall of approximately 29,541 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick brand Chomps on Wednesday after discovering metal in the product.

The USDA announced the news after being notified by manufacturer Idaho Smokehouse Partners that they, "received two consumer complaints reporting that pieces of metal were found in the product."

The products being recalled are 1.15-oz vacuum-sealed packages of “CHOMPS ORIGINAL BEEF STICK MILD" produced from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15. Items are printed with an expiration date of Feb. 10, 2026 and lot code 25016 on the label.

The affected product also lists establishment number 6220A on the packaging. Items were shipped to retail locations in California and Illinois.

A piece of metal found in the product. (USDA)

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption, according to the USDA. Those concerned about an injury due to consumption should contact a healthcare provider.

The USDA urges consumers who may have purchase these products to not consume them. Contaminated products should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase.

