Recalls

Trader Joe's recalls 653,000 scented candles due to fire hazard

The company has received three reports of minor property damage and two reports of minor burns.

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Trader Joe's scented candle
Trader Joes

Trader Joe's is recalling 653,000 scented candles because they pose an elevated fire hazard.

In a release on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website posted Thursday, Trader Joe's said the flame on its Mango Tangerine candles can spread from the wick to the wax, causing a larger than expected flame.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The products were sold in June.

Trader Joe's said it had received three reports of minor property damage and two reports of minor burns from users of the products.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Users should return the candle to any Trader Joe’s store for a full cash refund of $4, or complete a product feedback form online to receive a $4 Trader Joe’s gift card by mail. Consumers will receive a response from Customer Relations requesting a receipt or a photo of the candle

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us