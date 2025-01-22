Recalls

Thousands of space heaters sold on Amazon recalled over shock and fire risk

Vornado recalled about 7,780 heaters due to a power cord issue that can pose electric shock and fire hazards.

By Max Molski

Vornado
CPSC

Vornado has recalled thousands of space heaters over potential shock and fire risk.

The company issued the recall for about 7,780 VH2 Whole Room Heaters on Thursday, Jan. 16, after it was discovered that the power cord can partially detach from the heater enclosure. The issue can lead to cord damage over time, posing electric shock and fire hazards, according to the recall.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The recalled heaters were sold exclusively on Amazon from August 2024 through October 2024 for about $90. They have a “JUL24” or “AUG24” date code and “TYPE VH2” printed on the silver rating label on the underside of the heater.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should stop using the recalled heaters immediately and contact Vornado about how to receive a free replacement heater.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

No incidents or injuries have been reported involving the recalled heaters.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us