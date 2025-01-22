Thousands of space heaters sold on Amazon recalled over shock and fire risk

Vornado has recalled thousands of space heaters over potential shock and fire risk.

The company issued the recall for about 7,780 VH2 Whole Room Heaters on Thursday, Jan. 16, after it was discovered that the power cord can partially detach from the heater enclosure. The issue can lead to cord damage over time, posing electric shock and fire hazards, according to the recall.

The recalled heaters were sold exclusively on Amazon from August 2024 through October 2024 for about $90. They have a “JUL24” or “AUG24” date code and “TYPE VH2” printed on the silver rating label on the underside of the heater.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should stop using the recalled heaters immediately and contact Vornado about how to receive a free replacement heater.

No incidents or injuries have been reported involving the recalled heaters.