Recall Alert

Sargento recalls shredded cheeses sold in 15 states over listeria concerns

The most heavily affected items were white cheddar cheese products, with 2,633 products being recalled.

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Mixture of shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Sargento is recalling shredded and grated cheese products sold in 15 states over concerns they could be contaminated with listeria.

According to information posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website last month, the recall affects thousands of various Sargento-branded cheeses sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

The most heavily affected items were white cheddar cheese products, with 2,633 cases being recalled. These had best-by dates of between March and June 2024.

The recall was initiated Feb. 5.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

No information about the number of people affected was immediately available. A Sargento spokesperson did not respond to an emailed request for comment. 

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Recall Alert
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us