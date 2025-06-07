Salmonella outbreak linked to eggs sold in Illinois, 8 other states leaves 79 sickened

A Salmonella outbreak linked to eggs that were sold to restaurants and retailers in Illinois and eight other states has left 79 people sickened, leading to 21 hospitalizations, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The recall was announced Friday by August Egg Company, and includes all varieties of eggs distributed by the company, including organic, cage-free brown and omega-3.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The eggs were sold in the following states, according to the CDC:

Arizona

California

Illinois

Indiana

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Washington

Wyoming

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Illnesses have impacted people from across seven states, with all of them linked to the same strain of Salmonella.

The recalled eggs will have printed on the carton or package a plant code number P-6562 or CA5330 with the Julian Dates between 32 to 126. The recalled retail eggs will be in fiber or plastic cartons, with the above codes printed on one side of the carton.

Item Name Plant Number Carton UPC Clover Organic Large Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 070852010427 First Street Cage Free Large Brown Loose 1 case=150 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 041512039638 Nulaid Medium Brown Cage Free 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 071230021042 Nulaid Jumbo Brown Cage Free 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 071230021011 O Organics Cage Free Large Brown 6 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 079893401522 O Organics Large Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 079893401508 O Organics Large Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 079893401546 Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122771 Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122801 Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122764 Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122795 Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567033310 Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567040325 Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567028798 Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567040295 Simple Truth Medium Brown Cage Free 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 011110099327 Simple Truth Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 011110873743 Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 041512131950 Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 041512131950 Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544211747 Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544211754 Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544201441 Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544211761 Loose Small Brown Cage Free-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Medium Brown Cage Free -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Medium Brown Organic -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Large Brown Organic-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Jumbo Brown Cage Free -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Jumbo Brown Organic -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA

More information on the recall can be found here.