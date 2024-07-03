Recalls

Hatch Baby recalls 919,000 power adapters on Rest 1st Generation sound machines over shock hazard

The company said it had received two reports of consumers receiving a minor electrical shock.

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Hatch Baby
Consumer Product Safety Commission

Hatch Baby is recalling 919,400 power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines because they pose a shock hazard.

In a notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website, Hatch said it had received 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter coming off, leading to two reports of consumers experiencing a minor electrical shock.

The product is sold by Hatch online in addition to other retailers like Amazon, Target, BuyBuyBaby, Pottery Barn Kids and Best Buy.

Hatch said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adapters and contact them for a free replacement. It said they should unplug and cut the cord on the recalled adapter, then submit a photo showing the model number and the cut cord at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall.

