Loose metal pieces found in Pedigree dog food, 315 bags recalled

Anyone who believes they have purchased the dog food should stop using it and call the company to initiate a return

By NBCDFW Staff

Mars Petcare US, the maker of Pedigree dog food, is voluntarily recalling 315 bags of dog food over the potential presence of loose pieces of metal.

The limited recall affects the Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food sold only in the 44 lb. bag size.

"The potential presence of loose metal pieces in the bag could pose a health hazard to pets. If you believe your pet has consumed the affected product, you should monitor for unusual behavior and contact a veterinarian in the event of any concerns," the company said.

The recalled bags were sold at Walmart locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas and have a "Best By" date of March 4, 2025. The bags are marked with a seal on the back of the bag, near the bottom, bearing the lot code 410B2TXT02.

There have been no reports of pet injury or illness.

Anyone who believes they have purchased the dog food should stop using it. Returns can be made by calling 1-800-525-5273 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST Saturday and Sunday. Customers may also visit https://www.pedigree.com/update.

No other Pedigree products are being recalled.

