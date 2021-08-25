Over 52,000 Pounds of Chicken Salad, Dip Recalled Due to Possible Plastic Contamination

Willow Tree Poultry Farm, a manufacturer of various poultry products, has recalled more than 52,000 pounds of some chicken salads and dips due to potential plastic contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

The recall only affects a limited amount of chicken salad and dips that were manufactured between Aug. 10 and Aug. 13, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The announcement said pieces of "hard white plastic" may be in the salads and dips.

All of the recalled products have the label "EST. P-8827" inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection, according to the FSIS. Among the states affected include Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.