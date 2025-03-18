Recalls

Nestlé announces recall of Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's products

In a statement, the company said there is a possible presence of "wood-like material" in the products.

By Grace Erwin

Nestlé USA is voluntarily recalling a portion of their Lean Cuisine and STOUFFER'S frozen meals due to the potential presence of foreign material.

In a statement, the company said there is a possible presence of "wood-like material" in the products, but the recall only applies to a few items that were produced between August 2024 and March 2025.

See the full list of recalled items below.

  • Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli
  • Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
  • Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry
  • STOUFFER'S Party Size Chicken Lasagna
The statement said the recall does not involve any products not listed above. There has been one potential choking incident recorded, which prompted the company to take action.

According to Nestlé USA, consumers who have purchased any of these products in the affected mentioned timeframe should not prepare or consume the product but should return it to where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

Nestlé USA said they are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material and are confident it is an isolated incident.

