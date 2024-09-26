Recalls

John Deere recalls utility tractors for crash hazard. Here's what you should know

More than 160,000 tractors sold at John Deere dealers nationwide are being recalled.

By Julia Elbaba

Recalled John Deere compact utility tractor.
Consumer Product Safety Commission

John Deere issued a recall of about 164,700 compact utility tractors in the U.S. and Canada due to potential crash hazards. 

The agricultural manufacturer company noted that the product’s front bell crank in the brake linkage could fail, leading to the risk of an accident occurring,  according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The brand has received one report of a hospitalization, two impact injuries and minor property damage to tractors. 

The recall covers 1023E, 1025R and 2025R compact utility tractors sold in both green and yellow with the model number and “John Deere” printed on the hood.

The recalled tractors were sold at John Deere dealers nationwide from November 2017 through July 2024 for between $12,700 and $21,000.

How do I know if my John Deere tractor is being recalled?

To see if your tractor is recalled, consumers are advised to go to www.deere.com and click on “Parts & Service” and scroll to “Recall” or go to www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/.

The serial number is located on the frame, on the front right side of the tractor, near the engine.

What should John Deere customers do with recalled tractors?

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled tractors.

Customers should also contact an authorized John Deere dealer to bring the tractor in for a free repair. If transport to the location is not possible, accommodations to the consumer’s residence will be made.

In the meantime, the company is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

