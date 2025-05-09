Igloo is recalling nearly 1.2 million coolers over a major safety concern.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shared Friday that the recall of Igloo 90-quart flip and tow rolling coolers has been expanded, after previously recalling more than a million units in February.

The tow handle can pinch consumers' fingertips against the cooler, which leads to risk of amputation, laceration and crushing hazards. As of the February recall, Igloo had received 12 reports of injuries. In the past three months, Igloo received an additional 78 reports of fingertip injuries, including 26 resulting in fingertip amputations, bone fractures or lacerations.

The expanded recall adds three additional models of the 90-quart flip and tow rolling coolers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The affected products were manufactured prior to January 2024, a date that can be found on the bottom of the cooler: Model 34692 with date code 07/2020-09/2021; Model 34785 with date code 10/2021-12/2022; and Model 34790 with date code 10/2021-02/2023.

The recalled coolers were sold in the U.S. from January 2019 through January 2025 and should be replaced, regardless of if they were bought at Costco, Target, Dick's, Amazon, Igloo online or elsewhere. Consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

The product came in different colors, but all are impacted by this recall -- tactical gray, white, sapphire blue, dark slate blue, carbonite and others.