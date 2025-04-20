Ford recalls popular models of cars over brake and software issues. How to check if your car is on the list

Ford Motor Company is recalling several car models in the United States, affecting more than 120,000 vehicles.

On April 14, Ford issued advanced notice for at least two safety recalls for several car models and years.

One of the recalls could affect over 120,000 vehicles nationwide due to an issue with the brake master cylinder, per the company. Another safety recall notice, affecting more than 24,000 vehicles, is due to software issue with the Powertrain Control Module (PCM).

Both issues can lead to an increased risk of crash.

This round of recalls comes less than four months after nearly 300,000 Ford diesel-engine trucks were subject to a recall in December 2024. At the time, these trucks were recalled due to a potential issue with the fuel pump.

Keep reading to learn more about why Ford is recalling over 100,000 vehicles and which models are affected.

Why is Ford recalling more than 148,000 vehicles in the U.S.?

Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are two larger recalls affecting more than 148,000 cars.

One recall, which could potentially affect up to 123,611 cars, was issued across six vehicles as “the brake master cylinder may allow brake fluid to leak from the front wheel circuit into the brake booster.”

In April 16 letter from the NHTSA, in which they acknowledged the recall, the agency states that a brake fluid leak can reduce brake functionality and extend the distance needed to stop, thus increasing the risk of crash.

Another recall, potentially affecting up to 24,655 cars, was issued across one vehicle as “the powertrain control module (PCM) may reset while driving, which can damage the park system or cause an engine stall.”

In that recall acknowledgment letter, also issued on April 16, the agency said a damaged park system can potentially lead to a vehicle rollaway when it is parked without the parking brake and if the engine stalls while driving it can lead to a loss of drive power. Both instances can increase the risk of a crash.

Several smaller recalls were also issued throughout the month of April, including issues related to the high voltage battery pack, power windows and rearview cameras.

What Ford cars are being recalled?

A recall was issued across certain 2017-2018 F-150, Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator vehicles due to the issue discovered with the brake master cylinder. Additionally, certain 2025 Explorer vehicles were affected by the PCM software error.

The smaller recalls included certain 2024-2025 E-Transit Chassis Cab, 2024 Ranger and 2024 Lincoln Nautilus and 2022-2023 Transit vehicles, the latter of which were incorrectly repaired under the recall number 23V-598.

How do I know if my Ford car has been recalled?

Ford’s website allows customers to check for recalls on vehicles via a Ford Recall webpage as well as through its FordPass App.

Through the recall page, customers can enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), the year and model of their car or login to their Ford account to identify where their car has been affected by the recalls.

Through the FordPass App, customers can access a Service screen and select a Recall tile, which will then open the Ford Recall page.

Per Ford, recall letters will also be mailed to the last known registered owner of the vehicle within sixty days of the issued recall by the NHTSA. Consumers can also check for recalls directly on the NHTSA website.

