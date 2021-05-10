Ford Recalls 661,000 Explorer SUVs

Thousands of Ford Explorer SUVs are being recalled over fears of their roof rail covers possibly detaching while driving, the U.S. automaker said in documents posted Sunday.

The recall covers 661,000 SUVs – 620,0483 of which were sold in the U.S. – with model years 2016 through 2019. The SUVs have silver, black and absolute black roof rail covers. Customers will be notified if their vehicle is under the recall the week of June 28.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began looking into the issue in 2020 after 11 reports of roof rail cover detachment. Ford initially said a recall was not necessary because of the low likelihood of a roof rail detaching.

In November, Ford extended its warranty to cover the issue for 10 years or 150,000 miles before opting for the recall on April 30.

Ford said in the document it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.