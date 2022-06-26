About 400,000 solar-powered patio umbrellas have been recalled for unsafe fire and burn hazards after reports of the lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella’s solar panel overheating.

The product, sold by Sunvilla Corporation exclusively at Costco warehouses and website under the name “10’ Solar LED Market Umbrellas,” had LED lights located on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck at the umbrella’s top.

The solar panel pucks have a mark that reads “YEEZE 1” or “YEEZE.” The umbrellas were sold in a variety of colors between the dates December 2020 and May 2022.

If someone is in possession of one of these umbrellas, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement that they should immediately stop using the umbrella, remove the solar panel puck from the top and then place the puck in a spot away from the sun and combustible material. Also, the statement said the puck should not be charged with an AC adapter.

The company has received six reports of the lithium-ion batteries overheating, with three of the reported incidents occurring while the puck was charging in the AC adapter indoors, and two reports of the pucks overheating and catching fire while attached to the umbrella.

There has been one reported injury due to smoke inhalation as a result of the pucks overheating.

Purchasers of one of these recalled umbrellas can return them to Costco warehouses nationwide for a full refund. If it is not possible to bring the recalled umbrella to a store, then consumers should contact SunVilla to learn how to obtain a refund.

Consumers can contact SunVilla by phone at 866-600-3133 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time Monday through Friday, and by email at LEDrecall@sunvilla.com.

More information can also be found at https://sunvilla.com/pages/recall or https://sunvilla.com/ under the red banner “Important Recall Notice.”