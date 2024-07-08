A children’s two-piece pajama set sold on Amazon has been recalled due to a potential burn hazard.

SWOMOG children’s two-piece pajama sets do not meet the federal flammability standards and pose a burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The sets were sold exclusively online at Amazon from May 2022 through January 2024 and cost $16 to $43.

This recall involves SWOMOG children’s two-piece pajama sets sold in satin in 15 colors. The ribbed modal fabric was sold in black.

The pajamas were sold in both short-sleeve/shorts and long-sleeve/pants sets in sizes 4-15 years.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact SWOMOG to receive a full refund.

There have been no injuries or incidents reported.

To get a full refund, the company is asking consumers to email a photo of the destroyed garment to swomogservice@163.com

SWOMOG is also contacting all known purchasers directly.