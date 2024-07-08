Recalls

Children's pajamas sold on Amazon recalled due to burn hazard

The sets were sold exclusively online at Amazon from May 2022 through January 2024.

By Janete Weinstein

SWOMOG Children’s Two-Piece Pajama Sets
Consumer Product Safety Comission

A children’s two-piece pajama set sold on Amazon has been recalled due to a potential burn hazard.

SWOMOG children’s two-piece pajama sets do not meet the federal flammability standards and pose a burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The sets were sold exclusively online at Amazon from May 2022 through January 2024 and cost $16 to $43.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This recall involves SWOMOG children’s two-piece pajama sets sold in satin in 15 colors. The ribbed modal fabric was sold in black.

The pajamas were sold in both short-sleeve/shorts and long-sleeve/pants sets in sizes 4-15 years.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact SWOMOG to receive a full refund.

There have been no injuries or incidents reported.

To get a full refund, the company is asking consumers to email a photo of the destroyed garment to swomogservice@163.com

SWOMOG is also contacting all known purchasers directly.

Other recalls

Recalls Jul 3

Hatch Baby recalls 919,000 power adapters on Rest 1st Generation sound machines over shock hazard

Recalls Jun 28

REI recalls over 75,000 children's bikes with training wheels due to fall and injury hazards

Recalls Jun 28

More than 130,000 magnetic wireless charging banks recalled for fire hazard. What to know

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us