Benadryl recalled due to lack of child-resistant packaging

Benadryl sold on Amazon has been recalled due to a lack of child-resistant packaging.

The medicine poses a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

Arsell issued a recall involving about 2,300 bottles of Benadryl Liquid Elixir sold from July 2023 through October 2024.

The 100 mL bottle contains diphenhydramine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

No incidents or injuries related to the recall have been reported.

The product was sold in a round dark plastic bottle with a pink and white label on the front with the word “Benadryl” in blue text. It was packaged in a paper box with the code “X003VRIGUL” at the bottom.

Consumers are advised to keep the Benadryl out of sight and reach of children and contact Arsell for a full refund. They are asked to submit their Amazon order numbers, along with a photo showing disposal of the recalled bottle, to recall@arsellsupport.com.