Popular nicotine pouches pack a powerful punch. What to know about health risks

Have you or your kids tried ZYN?

The nicotine pouches are small, smokeless and easy to hide, and college students told News4 that’s the point.

“People like to take them before classes, to take them before events and stuff, just for a little buzz,” one student said.

“You’ll definitely see them everywhere you go,” another student said.

The synthetic fiber pouches are used by tucking them inside your lip. Health experts say they come with serious health risks and young people are getting addicted fast.

It’s illegal to sell nicotine pouches to anyone under 21, but kids are getting them anyway.

“Unfortunately, our children think that these are products that are harmless,” said Dr. Susan Walley of D.C.’s Children’s National Hospital.

The nicotine in the pouches gets absorbed into the body quickly, she said.

“It’s six milligrams of nicotine. A cigarette, you’re only absorbing one to two milligrams of nicotine,” Walley said. “Six milligrams of nicotine is enough that, over time, particularly for adolescents, even with just intermittent use, that you can start seeing symptoms of nicotine dependence.”

Why nicotine is particularly harmful for young people

Health experts say nicotine has negative effects on everyone, but it’s particularly dangerous for young people because it can cause physical changes in their developing brains.

Other concerns include high blood pressure, heart-related issues, gum disease and a potential risk of oral cancer.

Since the pouches are relatively new, there’s not enough information on their long-term effects.

But are nicotine pouches still safer than smoking?

Every young person News4 spoke with said they believe nicotine pouches are safer than smoking cigarettes because they don’t contain tobacco.

“Well, they’re not entirely wrong,” Megan Diaz of the Truth Initiative said. The nonprofit public health organization works to end nicotine addiction in young adults.

“There’s no tobacco leaf in it, but what it does have is nicotine powder, and nicotine powder is not safe. Nicotine is a highly addictive substance, so that’s where they’re getting it wrong,” Diaz said.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the sale of ZYN in January. It’s the first product of its kind to get its type of authorization. It had to meet a lot of criteria, including providing evidence the product offers adults greater benefits than risks. In this case, the FDA said it did.

The manufacturer pointed to data that shows adults who were smokers completely switched to nicotine pouches, which it said is a safer alternative to smoking.

Health experts say this sets a dangerous precedent. In addition to being sold in kid-friendly flavors like cool mint and citrus, they’re heavily promoted on social media by ZYN influencers, aka ZYN-fluencers.

“Youth shouldn’t have access to nicotine. Nicotine is a highly addictive product, and so even though this may be organic marketing, it shouldn’t be out there, and it shouldn’t be in front of kids,” Diaz said.

ZYN is sold by a subsidiary of tobacco giant Philip Morris International. In a statement to News4, the company said: “ZYN is for adults 21+ – period. We’re committed to responsible marketing practices focused on limiting access to adults 21+.”

What parents should do about nicotine pouches

If you’re a concerned parent, here’s what you can do:

Talk with your kids

Explain the effects of nicotine

Tell them nicotine use can lead to other addictions because that burst of energy fades fast and can keep kids going back for more

