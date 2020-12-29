New Tax Change Is a Win-Win for Taxpayers and Charities

A little known tax change may help you keep more money in the bank while helping your favorite charity. The CARES Act, which was signed into law last spring, allows you to deduct a cash donation without having to itemize your 2020 taxes. Under this special tax provision, you can claim a donation up to $300 even if you take the standard deduction.

"Our nation's charities are struggling to help those suffering from COVID-19, and many deserving organizations can use all the help they can get," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

Mary’s Center provides health care, education, and other social services to thousands of people in the D.C. region. Like many other charities, Mary’s Center continues to serve those in need despite seeing their donations plummet. So this new tax provision is a welcome boost.

“We really embraced it and thought this was fantastic,” said Heather Morgan, Executive Director of Mary’s Center. “This is a way people who don’t have major bid donations, that are not doing itemizations for their deductions, but they can feel like they’re getting an added benefit for what they’re doing for charity.”

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Here’s what you need to know to get this $300 write-off.