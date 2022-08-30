Set a Time Frame to Receive Wedding Photos Quickly

A lot of planning and money goes into a wedding and there’s a lot that can go wrong too. NBC4 Responds to a Virginia couple’s missing wedding pictures.

The high school sweethearts Gloria and Alberto Alejos tied the knot on Aug. 14, 2021 and although their wedding budget was tight they knew hiring a good photographer was a priority.

“You always want to look back at those pictures and those videos, so then that way you can say, ‘Oh my God, I remember this, this is such a great night,’” Gloria Alejos said.

She then found a photographer who seemed like a perfect match for the couple’s needs. They were both cheaper and had good pictures.

Alejos said she signed the contract for $2,800 and that the wedding package included an engagement session, a five-minute video and a digital gallery of all the edited photos.

“I received all of my engagement photos...they all came out great,” Alejos said.

When it was time to get her wedding photos, she thought she was supposed to receive them six months after the wedding, but that did not happen.

Each time she contacted the photographer, Alejos said there was always an excuse, like pneumonia, COVID and a car accident. She even threated to contact a lawyer, but the photographer still did not deliver all of the pictures or the five-minute video.

“It’s been a little stressful because I have, it's not just my husband but my family and my friends, they're asking me for the pictures, they are asking what they look like, and for videos, but I have nothing to share, nothing to give,” Alejos said.

Tired of waiting, the couple contacted NBC4 responds for help.

News4 read through the contract and noticed there was not a deadline on when the photographer had to deliver the pictures or video by, even though Alejos said she was verbally told it would take six months.

The contract did have a limited liability clause that said the photographer would need to return any money already paid if there was a “failure to deliver images for any reason.” Alejos said she never got a refund or an explanation for the missing pictures.

The photographer told NBC4 she had to focus on getting herself healthy after a car accident. She also said she recently hired an assistant to help her with the business and would contact Alejos to give her the pictures and finished video.

The wedding photos came in just in time for the Alejos’ one-year wedding anniversary.

“I'm so thankful that you guys did, because without you guys, I would not have been able to get my pictures or my videos for my wedding,” Alejos said.

To avoid wedding photography problems:

Read the contract. If there isn’t a time frame for delivery of your wedding photos or video, ask for one in writing.

Hire a photographer your friends have used before and liked.

Make sure you’re allowed to post the photographer’s pictures on social media, most are copyrighted and it could cost you if you don’t give them credit.