Customer Service During COVID-19: Take Our Survey

NBC4 Responds has teamed up with more than a dozen NBC and Telemundo stations across the country to collect your stories

By Meredith Royster and Susan Hogan

Nobody knows the trials and tribulations of customer service better than the NBC4 Responds team. It’s why we’re committed to helping all of our viewers resolve their consumer issues.

But not every customer service experience is a bad one. We just tend to hear those stories more often. Especially with social media, where consumers can put companies on blast.

We are inviting you to take part in our Customer Service Survey. We want to know about your recent customer service experiences - both the good and the bad. You can take our survey by clicking on this link or scanning the QR code in the image below. It should only take you about 5 minutes to complete the survey and it’s anonymous unless you choose to share your contact information with us. If you’ve had more than one experience you’d like to tell us about, please fill out a new survey for each experience.

We look forward to bringing you the results of the survey soon!

If you have a consumer issue you need help resolving, click here to submit your complaint to NBC4 Responds. We’re Working 4 You!

