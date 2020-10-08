Macy's to Offer Same-Day Delivery Through DoorDash

What to Know Same-day and next-day delivery will be available at seven of the 16 Macy’s stores in our region starting Oct. 20

You must order by noon for same-day delivery

No minimum order is required but there is a $15 up-charge plus a standard shipping fee if applicable

Most of us will be doing more of our holiday shopping online this year because of the pandemic. Macy’s announced Thursday that it has partnered with DoorDash to help get those online orders to you faster.

Macy’s will use DoorDash’s new Drive white-label fulfillment platform for same-day and next-day deliveries in the D.C. area starting Oct. 20. DoorDash is using the platform to expand its services beyond food delivery.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

You won’t place your orders on the DoorDash app; you will use Macys.com or the Macy’s app to make your purchase. You must order by noon for same-day delivery, otherwise it will be next-day delivery.

How much does it cost? There is no minimum order requirement, but you will pay the standard shipping fee plus a $15 up-charge. If you qualify for free standard shipping, you will only pay the $15 up-charge.

Here are the locations in the D.C. area offering same-day and next-day delivery:

Fair Oaks Mall

Fashion Centre at Pentagon City

Lakeforest Mall

The Mall at Prince George's

Metro Center

St. Charles Towne Center

Tysons Corner Center

The service will be available in nearly 500 markets across the country.

DoorDash started offering same-day delivery from PetSmart last month.

And Instacart is branching out beyond groceries as well. This year, they’ve added Spirit Halloween stores. They also offer shopping and delivery services from Petco, Staples and The Vitamin Shoppe.