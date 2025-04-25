Job hunting? How to cope with rejection and boost your confidence

Looking for a new job, getting rejected or applying and not hearing anything back can do a number on your confidence – which can make your job search even harder.

Scores of people in the D.C. area and beyond are navigating a job search as the Trump administration fires and lays off tens of thousands of federal workers.

Here’s how to cope with rejection, boost your confidence and keep your spirits up as your job search continues.

Why rejection feels like a reckoning

For more than 20 years, Dina Scippa followed her calling, working on international development projects worldwide with USAID. Four months ago, her service ended abruptly.

“We got the notice that our contract was terminated. And just like that, our calling, our desire for results, our commitment to impact was just ripped away,” she said.

Scippa, like tens of thousands of others in the D.C. area and beyond, suddenly found herself out of work. Her other passion, working as a leadership coach, was needed more than ever. Five years ago, Scippa began helping people boost their confidence and navigate big transitions like job loss.

“Every rejection, every ghosted application, every lack of positive response throughout the job search is a reckoning,” she said.

You are more than a ghosted application. You are more than people not getting back to you. You are more than a job being ripped away that was never your fault. Dina Scippa, leadership coach and longtime international development professional

She’s putting her own job search on hold as she turns to helping people successfully and confidently search for employment. She knows losing your job can be a big hit to your confidence.

“Their confidence is completely demoralized because of the fact that they're not getting that confirmation that what they do matters, what they have to offer holds value,” she said.

Women, men and ‘counting yourself out’ before even getting an interview

A lack of confidence doesn’t just affect your self-image; it can hold you back as you consider which jobs to even apply for.

“I've been speaking to so many people who are completely hesitant to even apply to jobs in different sectors or jobs where they don't feel like they would even get a second look,” Scippa said.

According to Harvard Business School research from last year, women are more likely to apply for high-level jobs because they’re concerned they aren’t qualified, whereas men are more likely to apply even if they don’t meet every job requirement.

“You're counting yourself out even before it gets to the application process. Your self-talk has told you if you don't qualify, there's absolutely no way that you should even try to apply,” Scippa said.

How to boost your confidence during your job search

Scippa shared four ways to give your confidence a boost if the job hunt is getting you down:

Network, seek out community and don’t isolate yourself. See friends and consider volunteering

Set a schedule that includes achievable goals and a daily routine

Stay motivated by doing something you enjoy, which it’s exercising, listening to music or getting outdoors

Recognize your small successes and what’s going right

If you’re overwhelmed because your job search isn’t going anywhere yet, there are ways to get help. Target recruiting agencies in the industries you’re interested in. They will keep your resume on file as new opportunities arise. Your local library or community center may be able to help you set up professional social media accounts and help with online applications.

Scippa recommends taking a good look at what you’ve accomplished in your career and how it can transfer to something new.

“You are more than a ghosted application. You are more than people not getting back to you. You are more than a job being ripped away that was never your fault,” she said. “[…] “Even if the job has gone away, the work that you did and the impact that you had doesn't disappear.”

