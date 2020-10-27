How to Stop Political Texts from Bombarding Your Phone

If you feel like you are receiving more political text messages lately, you’re not alone. According to RoboKiller, more than three billion text messages will be sent before Election Day.

It’s perfectly legal for political campaigns to send unsolicited text messages. But how did they even get your number in the first place? Likely from your voter registration information.

If you want to opt-out of text messages, you can reply with the word “STOP.” But you’ll have to do this for every campaign that contacts you.

Another option is to filter your text messages. If you have an iPhone, you can filter unknown senders under the settings app. For most Android phones, you can turn on spam protection in the messages app.

If you do opt-out to a particular campaign and they continue sending you messages, you can report them to the Federal Trade Commission.