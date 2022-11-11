dental care

How to Save Money on Dental Care

Going to the dentist can be time-consuming and expensive; here’s how to avoid overspending when you might not need a procedure.

By Susan Hogan and Ambar Rodriguez

When you go to the dentist, the last thing you want to hear is that you need a filling, a crown or a root canal. These common procedures that dentists recommend during your visit may seem necessary, but you might not always need them.

“There’s a lot of gray area in dentistry, and there’s not always one right answer for a given problem,” said Catherine Roberts of Consumer Reports. “Some dentists may also pressure their patients to get more expensive treatments, so that’s why it can be wise to get a second opinion.”

A common procedure dentists often recommend is a cavity filling, which can be important to restore a tooth and prevent further damage. Some dentists, however, might tell you to replace a filling simply because it’s old.

Roberts said that age should never be the only reason for new fillings. If your dentist wants to replace them simply because they’re old, consider pushing back.

In more severe procedures such as a root canal, make sure that your dentist is adequately testing to see if you need one using X-rays and sensitivity tests. If you’re told you need to pull a tooth, ask if there are other ways to extend the life of your tooth; an implant could potentially cost thousands.

“A tooth extraction is generally the last step for a damaged tooth, so if your dentist recommends an extraction, ask them to explain why, and consider getting a second opinion,” Roberts said.

When you do ask for your second opinion, don’t reveal what the first one was, so that another dentist can review you without any preconceived notions.

