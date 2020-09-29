holiday shopping

How the Pandemic is Creating New Traditions for Holiday Shopping

Consumers will be able to cash in on deals beginning in October

By Susan Hogan and Meredith Royster

It’s a Black Friday tradition for many families: waiting in line for hours outside your favorite store to be the first to run through the doors and cash in on holiday deals. But with concerns about social distancing, retailers are offering holiday deals early this year, hoping to thin out the crowds.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is starting a new campaign to encourage consumers to “Shop Safe, Shop Early.” 50% of shoppers the NRF surveyed say they plan to shift more of their shopping online this year than last year. The NRF says shopping early helps support retail workers and your community.

Amazon is hoping to kickstart the holiday shopping season with its Prime Day event on October 13 and 14. Target is holding its “Deal Days” on the same two days, and Walmart’s “Big Save” runs October 11 - 15.

Target says its Black Friday deals will run for the entire month of November. Walmart is also promising an extended Black Friday event. Both retailers are hiring seasonal workers and shifting more manpower to online orders and curbside pickup, due to the new trends sparked by the pandemic.

