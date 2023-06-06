How often should you really wash clothes, towels & bedding?

If you think you do a lot of laundry, you're not alone. With three growing boys at home, Erica Dickman-Wilkes has mountains of laundry.

"I do laundry every single day," she said. "Every single day!"

The average family does about 300 loads of laundry per year. One way to cut back is... hear us out... don't wash your clothes as often.

Obviously, clothes with stains, sweat, dirt — or those that don’t pass the sniff test — are automatically thrown in the wash. But how often do we really need to wash sheets, towels, comforters and other everyday items?

We got answers from the experts.

"I do comforters every single week," Dickman-Wilkes said.

Not necessary, says Rich Handel of Consumer Reports. Unless a pet sleeps on the bed, washing your comforter every three weeks will do the job.

But don’t go much longer than that. Things we can’t see, such as dust mites, bacteria and dead skin cells, can accumulate, triggering allergies and skin irritations.

Sheets are another matter: Wash them every five to seven days, or sooner if someone is sick.

Fear of a dank, moldy towel has Dickman-Wilkes washing hers after every use.

Also not necessary, says Rich Handel of Consumer Reports.

"Don't throw it on the floor. Hang it up. If you allow it to dry in between, you won't have to wash it as often," he said. "We generally suggest three to five days."

But undergarments, T-shirts, socks and especially gym clothes should be washed after each use.

"Don't bunch them up in a bag and leave them there. It’ll become a science experiment," Handel said.

What about khakis and dress shirts? Unless they're stained or sweaty (or you don't wear underwear), save yourself the trouble and wash them after three wears. Jeans can go even longer.

To get the most out of your detergent, use those tested by Consumer Reports: Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release, Tide Oxi and Persil Pro Clean Stain Fighter earn top marks.

But don’t overdo it; more is not necessarily better.

And don’t forget that how you sort your laundry is key. Consumer Reports recommends washing heavily soiled items separately from only slightly dirty ones. Treat stains before you throw them in the wash, and of course separate whites from colors.