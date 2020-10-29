Holiday Shopping Hours and Plans for DC-Area Stores and Malls

The holiday shopping season is going to be a lot different this year because of the pandemic. Retailers are urging you to start your holiday shopping as soon as possible. Many are offering Black Friday deals through the entire month of November to avoid the usual crowds the day after Thanksgiving.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) says waiting to do your shopping may leave you empty-handed.

“They’re not going to have a lot of inventory left over in the third week of December,” said Matt Shay, NRF President and CEO. “If you think you can wait until the end to go buy that sweater or that electronics item or that game console … you may not get the thing you’re looking for because retailers just don’t have that many in stock.”

Shay says another reason to shop early is shipping. With more of us buying online, this could jam up the system, causing delays.

You can avoid those delays by shopping online and choosing curbside pickup. Most major retailers are offering that option this year.

For those who prefer to shop in person, expect to see measures in place to follow social distancing guidelines. That may mean one-way traffic in and out of stores and stickers on the floor to encourage you to stay 6 feet away from others, so be sure to pay attention to signs. And don’t be surprised if you have to stand in line to even get inside a store. Many retailers will be limiting the number of customers inside to encourage social distancing.

We’ve collected information on holiday hours and Santa visits from many D.C.-area malls, as well as retailers’ plans for extended Black Friday deals:

Arundel Mills

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: TBD

Santa Plans

We’re told Santa is coming and more details will be shared soon

Bed Bath & Beyond

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: TBD

Holiday Deals

“Gift of the Week” Oct. 16 - Dec. 23

“Holiday Daily Deals” Nov. 2 - Dec. 24

Expanding Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers across multiple days

Best Buy

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: Open at 5 a.m.

Holiday Deals

Started releasing Black Friday deals on Oct. 13

Extended return window - purchases made Oct. 13 - Jan. 2 can be returned until Jan. 16

Clarksburg Premium Outlets

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fair Oaks Mall

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Santa Plans

Santa will arrive at Fair Oaks Mall on Black Friday

Visits will Santa will be by appointment only

Visitors will be able to sit 6 feet away from Santa to visit with him and have their photo taken with him

Fashion Centre at Pentagon City

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: TBD

Santa Plans

We’re told Santa is coming and more details will be shared soon

Hagerstown Premium Outlets

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Kohls

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: TBD

Holiday Deals

Started offering deals in early October

Deals will continue through December

Leesburg Premium Outlets

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Macy’s

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: TBD

Holiday Deals

Black Friday deals start in early November

Mall at Prince George’s

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Santa Plans

Santa will be arriving at the Mall at Prince George’s on Nov. 14

Reservations are required for visits and photos

Pet photos with Santa are available every Monday

Nordstrom

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: Will be announced the week prior

Holiday Deals

Nov. 1 - Nov. 22 Daily Drops - Gift recommendations curated by Nordstrom stylists and salespeople

Nov. 20 - Dec. 1 Cyber Sale

Extended curbside hours

“Curbside Surprise & Delight” - special offers and surprises to the first 50 people in line for curbside pick up each day

Potomac Mills

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Santa Plans

We’re told Santa is coming and more details will be shared soon

Springfield Town Center

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Santa Plans

Santa will be arriving at Springfield Town Center on Nov. 6

Reservations are required for visits and photos

Pet photos with Santa are available every Monday

St. Charles Town Center

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: TBD

Santa Plans

We’re told Santa is coming and more details will be shared soon

Tanger Outlets National Harbor

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Target

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: Normal store hours

Holiday Deals

Weeklong discounts and digital deals every day beginning Nov. 1

Extending price match guarantee beyond 14 days

Reserve your spot in line outside the store

Tysons Corner Center

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Santa Plans

Santa will arrive at Tysons Corner Center on Nov. 20

Santa and his young visitors will wear masks and will have a contactless visit and photo experience

Reservations are recommended but not required

Walmart

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: Open at 5 a.m.

Holiday Deals

Black Friday spread out over three events in November Deals begin online Nov. 4 with new deals in stores Nov. 7 (deals on toys, electronics and home products) Deals begin online Nov. 11 with new deals in stores Nov. 14 (deals for techies, TV’s, tablets, etc.) Deals begin online Nov. 25 with new deals in stores Nov. 27 (deals on electronics, toys, gifts apparel and home, seasonal décor)



Westfield Montgomery

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Santa Plans

Santa will be at Westfield Montgomery Nov. 27 - Dec. 24

Westfield Wheaton

Holiday Hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Santa Plans