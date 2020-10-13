Holiday Airfare Expected to be Lowest in Years

The holidays are right around the corner and many people are planning to travel for the first time since the pandemic began. In an effort to sell tickets, many airlines are offering a little more flexibility for hesitant travelers.

Look for airlines offering refundable tickets or waiving change fees. But read the fine print because coach or economy seats may not be included in these offers. If you’re worried about having to cancel your trip, it may be worth spending a little more on premium seats to get that option.

Travel booking site Hopper released its 2020 Holiday Guidance Report on Tuesday. The company is expecting domestic airfare to drop 40% over last year. Their experts say now is a good time to start comparing prices.

“At Hopper we always recommend booking Thanksgiving and Christmas flights by Halloween. That tends to be when the best deals are available,” consumer travel expert Liana Corwin said. Corwin suggests setting up flight alerts to keep a lookout for the best deals.

With so many people working and learning remotely, you may want to consider extending your holiday visit. Being flexible could help you avoid traveling on peak days and paying peak prices.

Traveling safely

Before packing your bags, here are 4 Things to Know to keep your family safe: