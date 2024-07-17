Consumer

Got a Quick Question to ask Susan Hogan? Send it our way!

Ask Susan Hogan a quick consumer question, and the answer might appear on News4

By Maggie More

WRC / Getty Images / WRC

If you follow News4's Susan Hogan on Instagram (or NBC Washington on any of your favorite social media platforms), you may have seen the new way she's getting you the consumer information you need.

Susan's been working as a consumer reporter for years, and that means people stop and ask her questions a lot.

Coworkers and viewers often stop her to ask a quick question about their personal finances, product recalls, recent scams — you name a viral consumer-related question, Susan's probably heard it and is already looking for the answer herself.

Which brings us to her new social media video series: Quick Question Susan. If you've got a question about your money, the products you use or something else that Susan might be able to help you with, ask us!

You can use the submission form below. The answer to your question might appear on our socials or on the air!

