Do you REALLY owe unpaid tolls? New scam tries to convince you that you do

Reports of unpaid toll scams are rapidly on the rise, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center — and the target is, basically, anyone who drives a car.

The scam starts with a text message claiming you owe money for unpaid tolls.

Here's an example of one of the false messages: "We've noticed an outstanding toll amount of $12.51 on your record. To avoid a late fee of $50 visit myturnpiketollservices.com to settle your balance."

The links in the messages are created to impersonate the name of your state’s toll service. Often, the phone number will appear to have an area code for your state.

If you click on the link, it will take you to what looks like a legitimate toll service website asking you for information to pay the outstanding toll charge. However, what’s really happening is that scammers will steal your credit card details and any other personal information you enter.

How to avoid these unpaid toll scams:

If you get one of these texts, don’t click on the link.

Instead, go to your state’s legitimate website and check your account.

Contact the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

If you do fall victim to one of these fake toll messages, or any other scam in which you click on a link, make sure you freeze your accounts on all three credit bureaus. This will prevent anyone from opening a new account in your name. And of course, keep an eye on all your bank accounts.