Data Breach Compromises Personal Information of Koons Customers

Koons Automotive Group identified a data breach that may have compromised customers’ personal information.
The company discovered unusual activity on certain computer systems beginning June 5. An investigation discovered an unauthorized actor gained access to a portion of the network and encrypted network files.
According to Koons, after a lengthy review completed in December, it was able to confirm the systems breached contained customer names and financial account information. The company was able to identify the customers impacted.
As a result, Koons is offering 12 months of complimentary access to credit monitoring and identity restoration services.
The best defense from becoming a victim of identity theft is to freeze all three credit reports.
