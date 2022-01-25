Koons Automotive Group

Data Breach Compromises Personal Information of Koons Customers

By Susan Hogan

Starling_Physicians_Warns_Patients_of_Data_Breach.jpg

Koons Automotive Group identified a data breach that may have compromised customers’ personal information.

The company discovered unusual activity on certain computer systems beginning June 5. An investigation discovered an unauthorized actor gained access to a portion of the network and encrypted network files.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to Koons, after a lengthy review completed in December, it was able to confirm the systems breached contained customer names and financial account information. The company was able to identify the customers impacted.

As a result, Koons is offering 12 months of complimentary access to credit monitoring and identity restoration services. 

Consumer

donations 21 hours ago

Tips for Selling, Donating Or Recycling Old Clothing

Technology Jan 21

Wellness Gadgets For a Healthier You

The best defense from becoming a victim of identity theft is to freeze all three credit reports.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Koons Automotive Groupdata breach
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us