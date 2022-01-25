Data Breach Compromises Personal Information of Koons Customers

Koons Automotive Group identified a data breach that may have compromised customers’ personal information.

The company discovered unusual activity on certain computer systems beginning June 5. An investigation discovered an unauthorized actor gained access to a portion of the network and encrypted network files.

According to Koons, after a lengthy review completed in December, it was able to confirm the systems breached contained customer names and financial account information. The company was able to identify the customers impacted.

As a result, Koons is offering 12 months of complimentary access to credit monitoring and identity restoration services.

The best defense from becoming a victim of identity theft is to freeze all three credit reports.