Consumer Reports' Top Picks for 2021 Vehicles

They all score high marks in CR’s tests and surveys, and each comes standard with lifesaving safety features

Each year more than 250 models vie for car shoppers’ hearts, minds and driveways. Which ones are the very best? Consumer Reports' annual Top Picks list is based on data from more than 50 tests conducted at its Auto Test Center, as well as other factors like predicted reliability, owner satisfaction and safety equipment.

CR puts thousands of miles on each tested car and evaluates them for how real people actually use them. To make the list, the vehicles must come standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Toyota had a very good year: Its Corolla, Prius and Camry all made the list.

As did the Forester and Outback from Subaru, along with the Mazda CX-30, Lexus RX, Honda Ridgeline and Kia Telluride.

The only American brand on the list this year was the Tesla, with its Model 3.

Also new in 2021, the little green leaf for vehicles that CR designates a Green Choice.

New in 2021: Consumer Reports is including a "Green Choice" designation.

The designation highlights the top 20 percent of vehicles on the market with the cleanest emissions. Advances in vehicle technology are increasingly providing cleaner, greener choices, and this includes four of CR’s Top Picks.

