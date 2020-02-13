4 Things to Do Before Buying a Used Car

Used car issues are the No. 1 complaint NBC4 Responds, but there aren’t really any local used car lemon laws, there’s nothing to be done after a car is bought.

So here’s what to do before buying a used car.

Properly vet the dealer. Don't depend on the reviews on its site. Do an online search and look at several different websites.

Look for the buyers guide sticker on the car. This is required by federal law. It tells if the car is offered as is or with a warranty.

Ask for a vehicle history report from Carfax and AutoCheck. If the seller won't provide one, that's a big red flag.

Have the car inspected by a mechanic of your choice. It may cost about $150 but it could save you a bunch of money in repairs later.

There are no used car lemon laws in D.C. and Maryland, so if you buy a car as is, you own all the defects.

Virginia’s lemon law only applies to vehicles that are less than 18 months old, and the manufacturer’s warranty must still be valid.

Here are some helpful resources for car buyers: