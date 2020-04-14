4 Apps to Help You Make Extra Money at Home

For those stuck at home not earning a paycheck, there are other ways to make a few bucks.

Shopkick is a free app that pays you for the shopping you’re already doing. As you shop you earn “kicks” to redeem for free gift cards. You can even earn kicks just by watching fun videos to keep you and your kids entertained.

“We’ve created a lot of amazing content, I believe, about home schooling tips, cleaning tips, crafts, exercising at home,” Shopkick Senior Vice President of Marketing Joshua Lamb said.

Depop lets you sell clothing, accessories and technology. Upload photos of what you don’t want and sell it. You set the price and negotiate with the buyer on the site.

Teachable allows you to create lectures and lesson plans and showcase your courses on a website. As soon as you build your course, you set up a pricing plan and start earning cash.

Etsy is an app that lets you turn your newfound hobby into a side hustle. Whether you’re creating handmade candles, jewelry or whatever your craft may be, you can sell your custom crafts by posting pictures.

These apps are free except for Teachable.