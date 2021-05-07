Cicadas Are Coming: How to Ease Kids' Insect Anxiety

The sights and sounds coming from the newly emerged cicadas can be frightening for a lot of people — especially children and those with a fear of bugs.

About 5-6% of adults and about 10% of children have bug phobias, which can make them reluctant to go outside, according to Dr. Asha Patton-Smith, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente.

“They’re coming fast and furious,” Patton-Smith said about the cicadas, which have emerged for the first time in 17 years.

While many won't mind, the thought of hundreds of insects invading parks and playgrounds can be scary, especially for young children.

She recommends parents to make it a teachable moment for their kids. Answers to any questions children might have can be found in News4's Cicadas FAQ.

“Education is key and it can reduce anxiety, make it fun,” Patton-Smith said.

Patton-Smith recommends parents to show their children pictures and videos of the bugs and try to educate them before they get up close and personal with the cicadas.

It’s also important to separate facts from fear, Patton-Smith said.

“Tell your kids that cicadas don't bite,” she said. “They can be a nuisance, but there is nothing unsafe about them.”

Patton-Smith also recommends parents reach out to a pediatrician or mental health professional they notice serious changes in their child’s behavior.

“Red flags for things when to be concerned is if your kid's having significant anxiety, panic symptoms, not wanting to go out because they're concerned that something is going to happen to them with regard to the cicadas not wanting to be interactive at all,” Patton-Smith said.

She also recommends parents remind their children that it is temporary — the cicadas will be around for weeks, but will die off in June or July, depending on the weather. By then, they won’t make a return until 2038.

“We change our behavior based on them, which I think is just very interesting so for a short period of time, they're very powerful,” Patton-Smith said.