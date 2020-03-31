Catholic Charities Sees 80% Spike in Requests for Help

The Catholic Charities organization that serves Washington, D.C., and Maryland says it has been inundated by those in need of the social services it provides.

As attempts to stop the spread of the coronavirus keep restaurants, bars and most retail closed, the charity says it has seen an 80 percent spike in people requesting help.

Because of concerns about possible spread of the coronavirus during the operation of ood pantries, the organization is now distributing grocery store gift cards to those in need.

They need to raise money to buy more.

Supporters can buy grocery gift cards up to $50 and mail them to Catholic Charities, Attn: Development, 924 G St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001 or email them to giving@cc-dc.org.

Catholic Charities is also accepting financial donations and needs personal care products for clients and cleaning supplies to keep its areas disinfected.