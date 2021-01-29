Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick to Lie in Honor in Capitol Rotunda

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries caused by the Jan. 6 insurrection, will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Sicknick died Jan. 7 from injuries suffered while protecting those trapped in the Capitol amid the riot the day before. U.S. Capitol Police said Sicknick was injured while "physically engaging with protesters." He was then hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said.

“The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a press release. “The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution.”

A ceremonial arrival will take place on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. at the east front of the U.S. Capitol, and a viewing period will commence at 10 p.m. for members of the U.S. Capitol Police and continue overnight. A ceremonial departure will take place at noon on Wednesday before Officer Sicknick’s interment at Arlington National Cemetery.

A plaque will also be inscribed with Sicknick's name and installed near the Capitol steps.

“We must never forget the events of Jan. 6 and the loss of life that occurred," said Gus Papathanasiou, the U.S. Capitol Police labor committee chairman. "This memorial service will help reassure Officer Sicknick’s family, and his fellow officers, that he will not be forgotten."

Sicknick joined Capitol Police in 2008 after previously serving in the New Jersey Air National Guard.