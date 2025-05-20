Xreal debuts first glasses to run Google's Android XR operating system to take on Meta and Apple

Xreal launched Project Aura, so-called extended reality glasses that run Google's XR operating system.

Xreal's launch is significant as Google tries to become a major operating system for virtual and augmented reality smart glasses and headsets.

Tech giants including Apple and Meta see extended reality as a potential new paradigm in computing.

Xreal on Tuesday announced a set of so-called "extended reality" glasses that run Google's Android XR software, as the companies look to take on Meta and Apple in a new arena.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The launch marks an early step from Alphabet's Google to become a major operating system for future virtual and augmented reality smart glasses and headsets, much like Android has turned into a default option for most smartphones.

Xreal, a Chinese company backed by Alibaba, calls its glasses Project Aura and describes them as a lightweight extended reality — or XR — product. XR is a broad term encompassing technologies that merge real and virtual worlds.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Android XR, Google's operating system for these products, was launched last year and is infused with its AI assistant Gemini.

Samsung's Project Moohan, a type of headset that looks to rival Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro, was the first device announced that runs Android XR. Samsung plans to launch the hardware this year.

Xreal's Project Aura is the second device announced that will operate on Android XR, and it is the first such device in the glasses format.

Few details have been released about the tech, which was announced at the Google I/O conference. Xreal said the glasses will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR chips, which are specially designed for these pieces of hardware.

Xreal also said the glasses will be "tethered," meaning they will connect to another device to run. The company has not yet provided details on what the glasses will need to be linked to.

The startup has released previous products that have run its in-house operating system, featured its own chips and connected to its own second device. But Project Aura will now rely more heavily on Google's software and on Qualcomm semiconductors.

The timeline and price of Project Aura were not immediately disclosed. Xreal will likely release a headset for developers to start experimenting and building apps first, then a consumer product at a later date.

For Google, the more devices that run Android XR, the more appealing it will be for developers to build apps for the operating system. A large part of any operating system's success is the quality of apps available for users.

For Xreal, being an early partner with Google and working with Qualcomm will give it access to the latest technology in the XR space, as well as to marketing for its products.

The launch of Project Aura also marks a step up competition with Meta and its continued efforts with the Meta Ray-Ban product and the likes of Snap, which unveiled a new set of its Spectacles last year.

Glasses also offer an alternative to bulky headsets. Tech giants including Apple and Meta see extended reality as a potential new paradigm in computing.