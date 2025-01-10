World's biggest chipmaker TSMC beats sales estimates as AI boost continues

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. posted December quarter revenue that topped analyst estimates as the company continues to get a boost from the AI boom.

TSMC manufacturers semiconductors for some of the world's biggest companies from Apple to Nvidia.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. posted December quarter revenue that topped analyst estimates, as the company continues to get a boost from the AI boom.

The world's largest chip manufacturer reported fourth-quarter revenue of 868.5 billion New Taiwan dollars ($26.3 billion), according to CNBC calculations, up 38.8% year-on-year.

That beat Refinitiv consensus estimates of 850.1 billion New Taiwan dollars.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

TSMC manufacturers semiconductors for some of the world's biggest companies, including Apple and Nvidia.

This story is being updated. Please check back for more.