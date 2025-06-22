World leaders react after Trump says U.S. has bombed 3 nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordo

World leaders reacted to the news of U.S. strikes on Iran: Trump called it a "historic moment," Netanyahu praised the show of strength, while U.N. chief Guterres warned of dangerous escalation and urged diplomacy.

Trump hailed the attack as a turning point, saying Iran must now agree to end the conflict following a “very successful” strike on three nuclear sites.

Global leaders are starting to weigh impact, with countries like South Korea convening emergency meetings to assess the broader implications.

World leaders reacted to President Donald Trump's announcement Saturday that the U.S. had carried out a "very successful attack" on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordo.

"This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Here's how world leaders reacted after the attack.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "Trump's bold decision will change history." Speaking minutes after the attack, Netanyahu said, "President Trump and I often say: 'Peace through strength.' First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, Donald Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength,"

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday warned that the U.S. strikes on Iran represent a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region, posing a serious threat to global peace and security.

"There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world," Guterres said in a statement as reported by Reuters.

"At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace," he said.

"We strongly condemn the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, which constitutes a dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The aggression seriously violates the UN Charter and international law and plunges humanity into a crisis with irreversible consequences."

Venezuela's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil condemned the attacks in a message on Telegram: "Venezuela Condemns U.S. Military Aggression Against Iran and Demands an Immediate Cessation of Hostilities. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela firmly and categorically condemns the bombing carried out by the United States military, at the request of the State of Israel, against nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan complexes."

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel also condemned the attacks on the social media platform X, saying: "We strongly condemn the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, which constitutes a dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The aggression seriously violates the UN Charter and international law and plunges humanity into a crisis with irreversible consequences."

Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for a diplomatic dialogue on X: "The ministry urgently calls for diplomatic dialogue for peace between the parties involved in the Middle East conflict. In keeping with our constitutional principles of foreign policy and our country's pacifist conviction, we reiterate our call to de-escalate tensions in the region. The restoration of peaceful coexistence among the states of the region is the highest priority."

Reactions across the globe are slowly coming in as leaders weigh the impact of the attack. According to Reuters, South Korea's presidential office is set to host an emergency meeting to discuss the attack.